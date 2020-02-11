MANCHESTER, NH — The voters that turned out for the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday said they are more interested in fielding a presidential nominee who can defeat President Trump than they are in putting up their ideological avatar.

Exit polls, according to CNN, found that six in 10 voters want a candidate who can beat Mr. Trump, while one-third wanted a candidate who agrees with them on the issues.

MSNBC, meanwhile, reported that the makeup of the Democratic primary electorate in New Hampshire was shaping up to be much older and more conservative than in 2016 when Sen. Bernard Sanders won a landslide primary victory over Hillary Clinton.

The initial round of exit polls found that 33% of the voters were age 65 or older, compared to 11% of 18- to 29-year-olds. That marked a shift from 2016 when the number of young voters was 19% and the number of older voters was 18%.

The polls also found that 21% of primary voters considered themselves “very liberal” and 39% “moderate/conservative.”

• Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.