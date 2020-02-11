MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is seen as the best candidate to defeat President Trump, according to exit polls in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

When asked who has the best chance against Mr. Trump, 27% of voters pointed to Mr. Buttigieg, compared to 21% who said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and 19% who named Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

One of the consistent themes of the 2020 Democratic nomination has been that voters from across the ideological spectrum are most concerned with making sure Mr. Trump doesn’t win a second term.

