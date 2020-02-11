MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Democratic primary race in New Hampshire was too close to call after polls closed Tuesday night.

With 14% of the votes counted, Sen. Bernard Sanders was leading the rest of the field, capturing 28.3% of the vote.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who narrowly outperformed Mr. Sanders in Iowa, was running second at 22.3% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar was running third at 20.4%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden appeared destined for disappointing finishes.

Ms. Warren, who is from neighboring Massachusetts, had collected 9.3% of the vote, while Mr. Biden had 8.6%.

• Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.

