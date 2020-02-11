Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg warned Tuesday that Sen. Bernard Sanders could have a “very difficult” time winning the White House because voters are looking for a clearer picture of how the Vermont senator plans to pay for his grand governing vision.

As voters prepared to head to the polls for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, NBC’s “Today Show” aired an interview with Mr. Buttigieg in which he said there is a “$25 trillion hole in how to pay for everything that [Mr. Sanders] has put forward.”

“I think it would be very difficult, and it’s not just because of the labels,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “It’s because of the approach.”

Mr. Buttigieg narrowly bested Mr. Sanders in the Iowa caucuses, capturing 14 of the delegates up for grabs, versus 12 for Mr. Sanders.

The latest polls out of New Hampshire showed Mr. Sanders leading the pack. Mr. Buttigieg, meanwhile, got a bounce out of Iowa and has recently jumped into second place.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.