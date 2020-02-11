ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to impersonate a sheriff’s deputy to an undercover police officer.

A criminal complaint said Daniel Mitchem was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase in Albuquerque.

According to police, Mitchem, 46, had approached an undercover detective during an auto theft operation and told the officer he was a sheriff’s deputy and showed a gun.

When the detective said he was an officer, Mitchem fled in his Chevy Tahoe, according to the complaint.

Mitchem was eventually arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Mitchem told officers he thought the undercover detective was trying to steal a car and wanted to stop him.

Officers also reported finding heroin and methamphetamine on Mitchem and charged him with drug possession.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

