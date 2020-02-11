CLINTON, La. (AP) - A sentencing date has been set for a Louisiana man convicted of murder in one case and still facing trial in a string of other shootings that left a rural community near Baton Rouge on edge in 2017.

An East Feliciana Parish judge on Tuesday said Ryan Sharpe, 38, will be sentenced for first-degree murder in one of the deaths on June 9, The Advocate reported.

Sharpe was convicted in December of killing Brad Defranceschi, 48, in October 2017. Defranchesi, a Boy Scouts employee, was gunned down while trimming weeds in front of his house on Boy Scouts camp property in Clinton, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Baton Rouge.

Sharpe told authorities after his arrest that the government ordered him to commit the killings. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but prosecutors said Sharpe entered that plea to be cleared of criminal responsibility.

Psychiatrists found him fit for trial and testified that they doubted he had a mental disorder.

Sharpe has an upcoming trial in East Baton Rouge Parish in June. He’s accused of second-degree murder in the September 2017 death of former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr., who was also killed in his front yard.

Other charges against Sharpe remain pending. He was charged with second-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting of 62-year-old Tommy Bass, who was killed in the carport of his home. He was also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of 47-year-old Buck Hornsby, who was wounded while exercising on his property.

The four shootings, which all happened in a rural area north of Baton Rouge within a 7-miles (11-kilometer) radius of Sharpe’s home, left residents nervous for weeks during the summer and fall of 2017.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.