President Trump said Tuesday he didn’t speak to the Justice Department about the sentencing of longtime confidante Roger Stone, after his public displeasure over Stone’s recommended jail sentence caused three prosecutors on the case to drop out of the case and Justice officials to reconsider his punishment.

The president said federal prosecutors’ initial recommendation of a prison term of seven to nine years for Stone was “ridiculous” and “an insult to our country.”

