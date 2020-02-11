President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain for an official state visit on April 21, the White House said Tuesday.

The visit “will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s global challenges,” the White House said in a statement.

The king and queen, who is a former journalist, have largely ceremonial roles in Spain. King Felipe was crowned in 2014 when his father, King Juan Carlos, abdicated after a 39-year reign.

The Trumps have hosted two state dinners, honoring French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2018 and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last September.

