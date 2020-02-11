MANCHESTER, N.H. — As several of her 2020 rivals were dropping out of the race, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii vowed to soldier on with her own White House bid despite efforts to “erase” her from the election.

“We are standing here tonight strong, resilient, and ever committed to our cause,” Ms. Gabbard told supporters in New Hampshire. “No matter what happens here tonight, I want you to know that we have already been victorious.”

She lamented efforts to “smear us” and “silence us.”

“As much as they have tried to erase us from this election, we stand strong. We’re still here!” she said.

She spoke as votes still being counted in New Hampshire, and as Ms. Gabbard was running outside of the top six candidates in a state where she has gone all-in.

“I am that candidate who will not only be able to beat Trump, but most importantly, I am that candidate committed to putting country first,” she said.

Ms. Gabbard, a combat veteran, has positioned herself as staunchly anti-interventionist.

“We will end these wasteful regime change wars,” she said.

But she has angered some Democrats by repeatedly criticizing elements in her own party and for her quizzical relationship with Syrian Leader Bashar Assad.

She also voted “present” on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump in December.

Ms. Gabbard was the last major 2020 Democratic contender to speak at a major New Hampshire Democratic Party dinner over the weekend, and was introduced as “Congresswoman Tulsi.”

She has also attracted attention for a running feud with Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee.

The congresswoman recently sued Mrs. Clinton for defamation, saying the former secretary of state falsely called her a “Russian asset” in a podcast interview last year.

