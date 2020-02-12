Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month to discuss his actions in the Roger Stone case, Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced Wednesday.

Mr. Barr is scheduled to testify on March 31.

“Since President Trump took office, we have repeatedly warned you and your predecessors that the misuse of our criminal justice system for political purposes is both dangerous to our democracy and unacceptable to the House Judiciary Committee,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, wrote in a letter confirming the attorney general’s testimony.

“In your tenure as Attorney General, you have engaged in a pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the president that raises significant concerns for this committee,” the letter continued. “In the past week alone, you have taken steps that raise grave questions about your leadership of the Department of Justice.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.