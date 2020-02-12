PHOENIX (AP) - A school in Phoenix was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning until police were able to remove and arrest a burglary suspect who was spotted on the roof, police said.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the suspect refused to cooperate with officers who resorted to use non-lethal means to take him into custody.

The lockdown of Phoenix Christian Preparatory School was lifted after the suspect was removed from the roof.

No additional information was released.

