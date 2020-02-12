The Canadian Army is exploring whether issuing shorter skirts could help convince more women to sign up for a hitch in the military, according to internal military documents obtained by a Canadian newspaper.

Women make up about 16 percent of those in the Canadian Armed Forces and military officials have set of goal to have that number increase to 25 percent by 2026. Included in the documents examined by the Ottawa Citizen are reports from a “Tiger Team” set up to examine female recruitment in the military.

One complaint from the ranks is that middle-aged men whose outlook “is not reflective of current trends amongst the target demographic” are in charge of deciding the style of uniforms for women in the Canadian military.

Women should make up at least 25 percent of the Canadian Armed Forces Dress Committee, according to the Tiger Team report.

“It also suggested modifications of the current skirt issued to women, making it shorter and slimmer,” the Ottawa Citizen reported.

The documents also suggested tapping into young people’s interest in social media by creating internet posts like, “My bling are my medals” and “My war paint is camouflage.”

But, according to the documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen, women in Canada are reluctant to enlist in the military because they have a “discomfort with a profession that involves combat.” Also, they are concerned about sexual harassment in the military and a sense that Canadian veterans are not well supported.

