A U.S. health official on Wednesday said respiratory diseases tend to be seasonal and decrease in warmer months but that it is “premature” to assume the new virus from China will die off in the spring.

“This is a new disease, We haven’t been through six weeks of it, much less a year,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “I think it’s premature to assume that [cases will die off in spring]. The aggressive actions we’re taking are because we can’t count on that.”

President Trump is certainly hoping it is the case, however.

Speaking to governors this week, he said of the virus: “You know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat, as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We’re in great shape, though.”

Dr. Messonnier said it is true that influenza and other respiratory diseases tend to be seasonal, falling off after winter.

Whether the new virus, dubbed “Covid-19,” follows that pattern remains to be seen.

In the meantime, U.S. officials are screening passengers from China at 11 U.S. airports and quarantining evacuees from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

The CDC said it has checked over 30,000 passengers since setting up its screening procedure, which calls for 14 days of mandatory quarantine among passengers from China’s Hubei Province and self-monitoring at home for anyone from the rest of mainland China. Foreign nationals who’ve been in China have been barred entry, with exceptions for immediate family members of Americans and permanent residents.

Officials haven’t found any infections in passengers funneling through the designated airports — most of the known cases in the U.S. popped up before the measures went into place.

However, one person who was evacuated from Wuhan on a State Department flight tested positive this week in California. It is the 13th case in the U.S.

Dr. Messonnier there was a delay in finding the positive result because the sample wasn’t in the “first run” of samples being tested in a big batch, though it should have been. The mistake was noticed and relayed to relevant health officials handling the quarantine within 24 hours.

“The mishap was unfortunate, but we have corrected this from happening again in the future,” Dr. Messonnier said.

She said it is not surprising to see a case among the people who’ve been evacuated from Wuhan since it is where the Covid-19 outbreak began and it has seen by far the most cases in China.

“That is the reason people are being quarantined,” Dr. Messonnier said.

As Americans follow the unfolding outbreak, the CDC does not recommend that everyday people wear masks.

“This virus is not spreading in the community,” Dr. Messonnier said.

She also confirmed that Americans are on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off of Yokohama, Japan, and that CDC personnel and working with embassy officials in Japan to assess how they should be handled.

Some of the Americans are infected, the CDC confirmed, but couldn’t say how many.

All told, 174 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Only the sick are being removed from the ship, which has about 3,600 quarantined on board, leading critics to say the Japanese authorities should figure out a way to get passengers and crew to safety before coming infected.

In mainland China, there have been over 44,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 1,100 deaths.

Chinese residents are getting set to return to their jobs and normal routines when the Lunar New Year period ends next week.

The communist government plans sterilize public transport, check travelers’ temperatures and impose other measures as they seek to minimize the impact of the virus on the nation’s routines.

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said Beijing will also provide tax cuts and other aid to economic sectors hurt by the outbreak.

Speaking on state television, Mr. Xi said the government must “maintain stable economic operation and social harmony,” according to the Associated Press.

