By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. is calling the four federal prosecutors who quit the Roger Stone case “heroes.”

“Jonathan Kravis, Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — Department of Justice heroes,” Mr. Holder tweeted on Wednesday. “I support them and all of the men and women of goodwill at DOJ. Be tough. Do not compromise your values; there can be no compromise with those who act corruptly.”

The prosecutors left the Stone case in protest after Justice Department officials reduced their recommended prison sentence for Stone, a longtime confidante of President Trump.

SEE ALSO: Trump praises William Barr for ‘taking charge’ of Roger Stone’s case

Mr. Holder was attorney general under President Barack Obama.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide