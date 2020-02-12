Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. is calling the four federal prosecutors who quit the Roger Stone case “heroes.”

“Jonathan Kravis, Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — Department of Justice heroes,” Mr. Holder tweeted on Wednesday. “I support them and all of the men and women of goodwill at DOJ. Be tough. Do not compromise your values; there can be no compromise with those who act corruptly.”

The prosecutors left the Stone case in protest after Justice Department officials reduced their recommended prison sentence for Stone, a longtime confidante of President Trump.

Mr. Holder was attorney general under President Barack Obama.

