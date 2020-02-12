MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge.

Lt. Nick Manale, a spokesman for the agency, said Jason Boyet, 41, has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest on one count of production and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Special agents began an investigation after learning a suspect, later identified as Boyet, was producing and distributing pornographic images on a web-based application.

Boyet is being held at that Tangipahoa Parish Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Manale said the investigation continues and additional charges are possible. Manale said in an email that Boyet had worked for state police since 2006 in patrol.

