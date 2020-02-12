A majority of Americans oppose a socialist as president, a new poll released this week shows, suggesting Sen. Bernard Sanders would have an uphill climb in the 2020 general election.

A Gallup poll published Tuesday revealed 53 percent of respondents over the age of 18-years-old said they would not vote for a socialist for president, while 45 percent said they would.

Among Democratic voters, though, the majority — 76 percent — are willing to support a socialist. The results come after Mr. Sanders almost won the Iowa caucuses and came out on top of the pack in the New Hampshire primary this week.

More Independent voters and Republican voters, meanwhile, are willing to vote for an atheist than a socialist, according to the survey.

The Gallup poll was taken Jan. 16-29 from 1,033 adults across the country. The results have a plus or minus four-point margin of error.

