Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Wednesday he is opening a campaign office in New Hampshire, a move that comes one day after Granite State voters picked Democratic-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders as their top choice as the Democratic nominee.

The goal for opening the office is to keep New Hampshire blue, according to the campaign press release.

President Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by less than one percent and has said he thinks Republicans can win it in November.

“Democrats must have one goal - to defeat Donald Trump,” said Liz Purdy, Mr. Bloomberg’s 2020 New Hampshire senior adviser. “We know that Mike will have the resources to defeat Donald Trump and elect Democrats up and down the ticket. I am excited to get to work and help lead his campaign to victory here in November.”

The Bloomberg campaign office will be opening in the coming week in Concord, New Hampshire and will initially hire about a dozen staffers to engage with voters about Mr. Bloomberg’s record, including making investments in paid advertising throughout the state ahead of the general election.

Mr. Bloomberg has not participated in the first four primary states and instead has focused on a Super Tuesday strategy, campaigning in about 14 states that head to the polls to pick a Democratic nominee on March 3.

