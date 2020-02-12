MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nevada’s most influential union is sending a warning over the heath care stances of the two most progressive Democratic contenders, including the current front-runner in the primary race.

The casino workers’ Culinary Union, a 60,000-member group made up of housekeepers, porters, bartenders and more who work in Las Vegas’ famed casinos, is distributing leaflets that highlight that the health plans of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren would eliminate the union’s health care plan.

The leaflets went out to union members on Tuesday night before New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary was called for Sanders. Warren finished a distant fourth.

Health care is one of the biggest issues for the union, whose members have fought and negotiated for robust plans. The union has not yet endorsed a candidate. Nevada’s Democratic caucuses are Feb. 22.

The flyer compares the Democratic field on the issue, noting that Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer would “Protect Culinary Healthcare.”

Sanders, the union warns, would “End Culinary Healthcare” and “Require ‘Medicare For All.’” Warren, the union says, would “Replace Culinary Healthcare after 3-year transition or at end of collective bargaining agreements.”

