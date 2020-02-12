Pete Buttigieg is beefing up his ground game in Nevada and presence on the airwaves ahead of the state’s caucuses.

Building off his first-place finish in the Iowa caucuses and second-place finish in New Hampshire, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor announced Tuesday that he is doubling his staff to 100 in Nevada ahead of the Feb. 22 caucuses, which will help set the tone for the Feb. 29 South Caroline primary and Super Tuesday on March 3.

The campaign also said it will be increasing its investment in television ads, including a “Your Choice” spot distancing himself from Democratic rivals Sens. Bernard Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s support for “Medicare for All.”

