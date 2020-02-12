Randy Credico, a star witness against Roger Stone who later requested the longtime GOP operative be spared jail time, on Wednesday defended the federal prosecutors who resigned in protest of the Justice Department’s sentencing reversal.

Mr. Credico, an activist and radio talk show host, blasted President Trump for speaking out about the Stone case, saying his comments were a “vile smear job.”

“As the son of a man who spent 10 years in prison, I have consistently opposed incarceration,” he posted on Twitter. “That being said, Trump’s vile smear job on the 4 DC prosecutors were appalling and ominous. In my experience, I found them to be professional, moral, ethical and non partisan.”

Four federal prosecutors resigned Tuesday in an apparent protest of the Justice Department reversing their previous recommendation that Stone serve between seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Instead, the Justice Department asked that the judge impose a penalty below the sentencing guidelines that prosecutors had recommended. The court filing came the same day Mr. Trump blasted prosecutors for pursuing a stiff sentence for Stone.

The filing has also raised questions about political interference from Mr. Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr.

Mr. Credico was the star witness during Stone’s November criminal trial. He told the court that Stone repeatedly attempted to intimidate him into pleading the Fifth instead of testifying before a congressional panel.

Mr. Credico said Stone threatened to take his beloved dog, Bianca, from him.

Despite assailing his former friend, Stone, on the witness stand, Mr. Credico wrote a letter last month asking that Stone be spared from prison.

“With all of his talent and knowledge, Mr. Stone would be an ideal candidate for participation in an alternative to incarceration program that would serve needy organizations and distressed communities,” Mr. Credico wrote in a letter to Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

