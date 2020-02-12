Snoop Dogg backed off his threats against Gayle King over her handling of Kobe Bryant’s death last month, saying he “overreacted” in his earlier posts.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the 48-year-old rapper said he “should have handled it differently than that. I was raised better than that.”

The furor, which spread to involve such high-profile figures as Oprah Winfrey and Susan Rice, began when Ms. King raised rape allegations made against Bryant in an interview shortly after the basketball superstar died in a helicopter crash.

That caused Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, to go ballistic.

“Respect the family and back off, b–-, before we come get you,” Snoop said in a video posted last week.

Snoop acknowledged in Wednesday’s video that he was upset about Ms. King raising the charge while Bryant was dead but “two wrongs don’t make no right.”

“I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” Snoop said.

Beyond saying he was “raised better than that,” Snoop began the text accompanying the video with “Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma.”

The furor over the initial remarks prompted a rebuke from the highest level of the Democratic Party, as Ms. Rice, a former national-security adviser, tore into Snoop last week in vulgar terms.

“Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty,” Ms. Rice wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Winfrey, a longtime friend of Ms. King, said last week that the CBS anchorwoman had been receiving death threats since Snoop’s initial video.

