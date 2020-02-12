A juror on Roger Stone’s November criminal trial said Wednesday she is standing up for the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case in protest of their sentencing recommendation being changed by the Justice Department.

Tomeka Hart told CNN Wednesday that she had remained silent since the trial ended because he feared for her safety and did not want to “politicize” the case.

But in a Facebook post, Ms. Hart said she needed to speak out about what she perceived as unfair treatment treatment of the four prosecutors, one of whom resigned from the Justice Department altogether.

“I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis – the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial,” she wrote in the post that was shared with the news outlet. “It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice.”

Ms. Hart declined to comment further on her Facebook post, beyond confirming she was the author.

The prosecutors had recommended Stone serve between seven and nine years for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice when he impeded Congress’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Top Justice Department officials reversed course in a court filing, requesting a shorter prison sentence and calling the original recommendation “excessive and unwarranted.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.