The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned barely a week after the botched 2020 caucuses.

Troy Price has tendered his letter of resignation, several news outlets reported Wednesday.

“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult. Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement,” he wrote in his letter, the Des Moines Register reported.

State Rep. Mark Smith, the Democrats’ leader in the Iowa House, told Bloomberg news agency that Mr. Price will be replaced quickly by an interim chairman.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.