President Trump on Wednesday declined to say if he’d pardon long time associate and former campaign adviser Roger Stone.

“I don’t want to say that yet,” he told reporters.

The president revived his previous complaints about how federal prosecutors treated the longtime GOP operative “very badly.”

“No one even knows what he did…. It’s a disgrace…they ought to apologize to him,” he said.

The president also took a shot at former FBI Director James Comey whom he has accused of lying to Congress - the same crime for which Stone had been charged.

Saying it was “unfair” how Stone had been treated, the president lamented that “in the meantime Comey walks around making book deals.”

