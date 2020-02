President Trump said Wednesday the lesson he learned from impeachment is that “the Democrats are crooked.”

“They got a lot of crooked things going,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said he also learned “that they’re vicious, that they shouldn’t have brought impeachment.”

His comments came during a meeting with President Lenín Moreno of Ecuador.

The Senate acquitted the president last week of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

