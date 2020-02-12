STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities said a woman who was killed at the company headquarters of Timberland was stabbed.

The attorney general’s office also identified the woman as Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of second-degree murder. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said Pavao was a security guard at the business headquarters in Stratham and had worked there for four months. They said he had no relationship to Heppner.

Seascoastonline.com reports Timberland issued a statement Tuesday stating the company lost “a beloved member of the Timberland community, Cassie Heppner, to a senseless act of violence.”

“Cassie was truly one-of-a-kind, and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled,” said Leslie Grundy, spokeswoman for Timberland. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, and ask that you please respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time.”

