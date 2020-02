WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Wichita.

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene in the southeast part of the city and found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say that witnesses reported a suspect with a gun in the area.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or a motive.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.