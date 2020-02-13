Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now a reality-TV judge just like Donald Trump once was.

The New York Democrat was feeling fabulous about her “peak experience” as being one of the guest judges for the upcoming 12th season of the VH-1 show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The show’s Twitter account announced Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s participation Thursday, which the first-term socialist congresswoman retweeted and confirmed.

“This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!” she tweeted.

In a video accompanying the program’s tweet, a glammed-up Ms. Ocasio-Cortez asks viewers to “join the ru-volution,” adding with a wink that “I pledge allegiance to the drag.”

The other guest judges include Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Chaka Khan, Leslie Jones, Normani, Thandie Newton and Jeff Goldblum.

In the show, RuPaul searches for “America’s next drag superstar” and the contestants, mostly gay men and trans women, compete in a variety of contests related to fashion, lip-synching and modeling. The new season starts airing Feb. 28.

