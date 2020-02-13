Sen. Bernard Sanders opened a double-digit lead over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in the Democratic presidential race since his win in the New Hampshire primary, according to a new national poll.

Mr. Sanders led the field with 29% of the vote and Mr. Biden trailed in second with 19%, according to the Morning Consult survey released Thursday.

The Vermont senator bounded ahead after Tuesday’s primary, where he edged out former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a 1.3% margin.

Before the primary, Mr. Sanders had a 3-point lead over Mr. Biden in the poll, 25% to 22%.

Mr. Biden slipped 3 points in the new survey to 19%, followed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 18%, Mr. Buttigieg at 11% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 10%

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota trailed with 5% in the poll. Her campaign got a burst of energy from a surprise third-place finish in New Hampshire and inched up 2 points in the survey.

