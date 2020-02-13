China on Thursday reported a unique cluster of more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases and a major spike in deaths due to new criteria for rooting out the disease in Hubei Province.

Hubei officials decided to confirm cases on the basis of chest imaging instead of relying on lab-confirmation alone, according to the World Health Organization. The new block of “clinically diagnosed” cases may date back days or weeks.

It’s a way to cope with a lab-testing backlog and track down contacts of patients faster in the region containing Wuhan, the city at the outbreak’s epicenter.

WHO officials said the eye-popping Hubei block shouldn’t scramble the outlook of the epidemic. They are treating the newly reported cases as adjacent to the normal count, which on Thursday tallied 1,820 newly confirmed cases in mainland China, for a total of more than 46,500.

Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergencies program, said it will assess all numbers but that it was important to distinguish between clinically diagnosed cases and the lab-confirmed cases they’d been counting all along.

“We’ve not dealing, from what we understand, with a spike of 14,000 on one day,” he said.

The death toll in China spiked by 254 compared to the previous day, an unusual increase attributed to the new criteria in Hubei.

WHO said it is still trying to unpack what the newly reported deaths mean — namely whether they are linked to recent or older cases, or if the change in standards roped in pathogens beside the coronavirus.

“Mixed among this might be other causes of pneumonia,” Dr. Ryan said.

While the increase in reported deaths is still alarming, the corresponding jump in cases overall suggests the rate of death is not far worse than initially feared.

Outside of China, there are 447 confirmed cases in two dozen countries.

WHO said the virus known as COVID-19 killed a woman in her 80s in Japan. It’s the third death outside of mainland China, after Hong Kong and the Philippines each reported one.

WHO said 218 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess have tested positive as the cruise ship remains docked and quarantined near Yokohama, Japan, making it the largest cluster outside of China. Only the sick have been taken off the ship, so critics say authorities should develop a plan to protect remaining passengers and crew or get them into quarantine off the ship.

Also Thursday, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. rose to 15.

The person was under quarantine in Texas after evacuating from Wuhan on a State Department-chartered flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Agency officials said anyone who lived or traveled in Wuhan or the surrounding province is at high risk of infection.

Two additional Wuhan evacuees in California have tested positive.

