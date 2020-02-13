BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A missing man found dead at the edge of the lake was fatally shot and now authorities in Alabama are investigating the case as a homicide.

Sean Caribe Avant Jr., 18, was identified Tuesday after his body was found at Bayview Lake in Jefferson County, news outlets reported. Avant died from a gunshot wound, the county coroner’s office said.

Avant had not been seen since riding in a car with a friend Feb. 6 and then being dropped off at an unknown location, Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. No suspects or arrests have been announced.

