President Trump continued to obsess over Democratic rival and billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Thursday, saying the former New York City mayor may be rich, but he reminds him of an old foe.

“He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb ‘Low Energy’ Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president is referring to newly surfaced audio in which Mr. Bloomberg is heard saying that the way to confiscate guns from young black males is to “throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

Mr. Bloomberg has apologized for the stop-and-frisk crime measure that had an outsized impact on young black men.

Mr. Bush, the former Florida governor, was one of Mr. Trump’s earliest targets during the 2016 GOP primary. Mr. Trump frequently said Mr. Bush appeared too sluggish to take on the presidency.

Now, the president is mixing the same critique with attacks on Mr. Bloomberg’s height, calling him “mini.”

Mr. Trump’s tweet featured a picture of what appears to be the president cutting red tape while a small Mr. Bloomberg stands near stacks of regulations.

The tweet includes a link to a CNBC story that says Mr. Bloomberg is paying online influencers to post memes about Mr. Trump.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The former mayor, meanwhile, says he’s gotten under Mr. Trump’s skin and has the resources and experience to be a formidable opponent this year.

