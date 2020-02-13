Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Wednesday said Attorney General William P. Barr should resign or face impeachment in light of the Justice Department’s recent about-face on the sentencing of Trump associate Roger Stone.

“For the president to interfere in this and for the attorney general to evidently carry out his wishes was so outside the way the justice system operates, that three career justice officials resigned on the spot,” Ms. Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said on MSNBC.

“We should all be calling for the resignation of the attorney general. If he won’t resign, remember, the attorney general can be impeached,” she said.

Prosecutors this week recommended that Stone serve between seven and nine years in prison for charges stemming from the Russia probe. A day later, the Justice Department said he should serve “far less” time amid complaints from the president that he had been mistreated.

Several federal prosecutors resigned, apparently in protest of the change.

Ms. Warren defended her idea to convene a Justice Department task force to probe potential crimes by Trump administration officials after he leaves office.

“It’s an independent task force, has nothing to do with the presidency,” she said. “Part of that will be independent investigation[s] so everyone understands when you switch from Republican to Democrat or Democrat to Republican, everyone is supposed to have been following the law.”

Ms. Warren is looking to rebound after a fourth-place finish in New Hampshire this week and has made a pitch for party unity a part of her most recent message.

“I think I’ve got the best chance because what it takes is a united party,” she said. “We can’t have a repeat of 2016. When we roll into the general election with Democrats still mad at Democrats, Democrats still angry, some Democrats staying home, we need to have a party that is united.”

