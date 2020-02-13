The U.S. attorney whose nomination for a key Treasury Department position was pulled amid fallout over Roger Stone’s prosecution has resigned, CNN reported Thursday.

Jessie K. Liu, who previously ran the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington submitted her resignation to the Treasury Department effective Wednesday evening, CNN said citing an administration source.

Ms. Liu’s resignation came just hours after President Trump formally withdrew her nomination to serve as an undersecretary at the Treasury Department.

The White House has not yet explained why it yanked Ms. Liu’s nomination.

Talk of pulling Ms. Liu’s nomination had grown louder since Tuesday when four prosecutors who worked Stone’s criminal prosecution withdrew from the case. One of the prosecutors resigned from the Justice Department altogether.

The prosecutors left the case after Justice Department officials stepped in to reverse their recommendation of a seven- to nine-year prison sentence for the political operative. Stone was convicted in November for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Mr. Trump has been extremely critical of prosecutors in the case against Stone, a longtime friend.

Ms. Liu had supervised the case against Stone but left before the sentencing recommendation was made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.