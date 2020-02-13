LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - A nonprofit organization in Vermont is looking to purchase a 250-acre (101-hectare) property in Caledonia County to expand trails.

The Kingdom Trail Association wants to purchase the property that used to be owned by a Miami businessman accused of fraud, the Caledonian Record reported Wednesday.

A federal receiver and an attorney in Florida made a filing Monday seeking the court’s permission to sell the property to the organization for more than $1 million. The nonprofit is a network of more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of trails on private lands that provide recreational and educational opportunities. The organization had 138,000 visitors in 2018.

The property located on Darling Hill Road is among the federal receivership assets owned by Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, who is the former owner of the Burke Mountain Resort and Jay Peak.

Quiros was accused by federal and state authorities in 2016 of being the mastermind behind a scheme that defrauded hundreds of international investors in the EB-5 visa program that allows individuals to get a green card and permanent residency through investment.

The nonprofit said it chose to purchase the property because “it hosts miles of iconic trails at the center” of their network.

