BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A man is going to federal prison for 12 1/2 years for a shooting outside a Vermont bar that seriously wounded a bystander.

Rashad Nashid was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, prosecutors said.

Nashid, 39, pleaded guilty in August to charges of illegal gun possession that came after he allegedly fired two bullets into a crowded street outside a Burlington bar on Feb. 26, 2018.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was hospitalized for three weeks but has since recovered.

The investigation found that Nashid had eight prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Nashid’s attorney did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment.

