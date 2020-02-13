New York State Attorney General Letitia James slammed President Trump Thursday for telling the Empire State to drop its lawsuits and “harassment” ahead of a meeting with Gov. Andrew Cuomo about Homeland Security’s decision to ban New York residents from signing up for trusted traveler programs.

“When you stop violating the rights and liberties of all New Yorkers, we will stand down,” Ms. James wrote on Twitter. “Until then, we have a duty and responsibility to defend the Constitution and the rule of law. BTW, I file the lawsuits, not the Governor.”

Mr. Trump set the stage for his White House meeting with Mr. Cuomo with a tweet that some interpreted as a push to get New York to stop investigating his personal finances and businesses in exchange for better treatment from his administration.

At issue is the state’s new sanctuary law that grants driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, and bans two key federal immigration agencies from accessing the state’s motor vehicle bureau records.

Homeland Security officials have said that without access to those records, they can’t perform checks of DUI or other serious traffic offenses, which are requirements for being admitted into Global Entry or other trusted traveler programs that help speed people through airports and border crossings.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The two men met inside the Oval Office at 3 p.m.

Mr. Cuomo left the White House for the airport without speaking to reporters. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf also attended the meeting.

Ms. James, in Albany, is seeking financial records from Mr. Trump’s orbit and secured a $2 million settlement from his since-closed charitable foundation.

Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat who led the impeachment effort against Mr. Trump, said the president’s warning tweet smacked of the kind of behavior he warned senators about before they opted to acquit Mr. Trump.

“Trump abused his power to coerce Ukraine into announcing investigations for his personal benefit by freezing military aid. Now, he’s using his powers to coerce states to stop investigations into him and his businesses,” Mr. Schiff tweeted. “Different corrupt purpose, same corrupt President.”

Also Thursday, Mr. Trump used a derogatory nickname for Mr. Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo, who works at CNN.

“Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!” the president tweeted, referring to the not-so-sharp Corleone brother from the Godfather films.

