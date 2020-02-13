GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Police in Gillette aren’t pursuing charges in a shooting death.

Twenty-one-year-old Steven Peterson shot his friend, 24-year-old Jesse Flores, on Jan. 31, according to the Police Department.

An investigation found that Peterson acted reasonably, the Gillette News-Record reports.

The two men got in an argument after drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. Flores threatened Peterson, who locked himself in his bedroom with a handgun and braced the door, according to police.

Peterson told investigators Flores tried to manipulate the lock to get into the room. Peterson also reported hearing a sound like the cycling of a slide on a handgun.

Flores succeeded in opening the door and Peterson shot him in the chest. Police later found a handgun on a chair near the door and say the gun was able to make a sound like the one Peterson heard.

Peterson called police after the shooting and Flores was pronounced dead at an emergency room. Peterson and another man cooperated with investigators, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.