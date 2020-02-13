Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders presidential campaign worked Thursday to beat back attacks from labor unions who fear his “Medicare for All” proposal could undo the Cadillac health care plans they have negotiated.

In Nevada, the powerful Local 226 of the Culinary Workers Union, which represents workers at Las Vegas’s major casinos and hotels, has sent two flyers in recent days to its 60,000 members warning them Mr. Sanders is a threat to the union’s health insurance.

While the union says it has been “viciously attacked” for its position, it had not in any way rescinded it Thursday.

The Sanders campaign has countered the notion it would destroy good health insurance through a government takeover by saying that taking the issue off the table in collective bargaining would free up more money for workers in the form of wages.

Mr. Sanders tweeted his support for the union Thursday despite the apparent rejection of his platform by its leadership, and excoriated local Valley Hospital for making allegedly obscene profits but not agreeing to the Union’s contract proposals.

“I stand with @Culinary226 fighting for health care, a pension and fair wages,” he tweeted.

The flyers inform members that some Democratic candidates take a less drastic stance toward private health insurance but that Mr. Sanders seeks to end it outright. The union reportedly provides health coverage to 130,000 members and their dependents.

The union’s move comes less than two weeks before Nevada holds its 2020 presidential caucus, and just days after a strong showing in New Hampshire appeared to cement Mr. Sanders as the Democratic frontrunner for the nomination.

In the flyers, the union drew a contrast between Mr. Sanders and the positions of other Democratic candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer. Those candidates, the union said, would “protect Culinary Healthcare.”

Mr. Buttigieg, who has run neck-and-neck with Mr. Sanders in Iowa and New Hampshire, seized on the union’s remarks to paint Mr. Sanders as too radical a choice.

In a bilingual tweet Thursday recognizing the considerable Latino membership of UNITE HERE Local 226, Mr. Buttigieg said he is with it and “their fight for better wages, world class health care, and the American dream for working and immigrant families.”

“No one should ever attack them for fighting and delivering for their members,” Mr. Buttigieg added in an apparent reference to the chapter’s claim it has endured abuse in phone calls and social media.

In 2016, the union did not endorse a candidate in the caucus, although it was a firm supporter of Hillary Clinton in the general election. That year, Mr. Sanders captured 47 percent of the Nevada caucus vote.

“Medicare for All” is one of Mr. Sanders‘ principal campaign issues, and he has in many ways been the candidate who most clearly wants complete government control of health care in the U.S. Other Democratic candidates, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have also embraced Medicare for All in principle, while trying to create some wriggle room for its implementation.

That’s a distinction the union makes clear to its members, in emails and tweets. The union sent two such announcements via email and Twitter in three days, with the second including a chart outlining the candidates’ positions on a number of issues including health care.

In the past, the union was considered a cog in former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid’s political machine, and thus it has strong ties to the Democratic Party leadership.

The leftist American Prospect dubbed the union’s move part of “a coordinated attack,” and characterized it as a serious blow to Mr. Sanders.

“This presents a new challenge for Sanders, with an attack on his signature issue coming from part of the labor movement, which he has championed for decades,” David Dayen wrote at the website this week.

A voice message Thursday said the chapter was closed due to an electrical problem; it did not respond to an email request for comment.

