The Senate on Thursday approved a War Powers Resolution requiring the U.S. to end any military hostilities in Iran within 30 days, and mandates congressional approval to carry out further action.

The bill’s passage, by a 55-45 margin, came after hours of debate and last-ditch efforts from Republicans who rallied for amendments that would have killed the resolution.

Senators rejected an amendment from Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, that would have made an exception to the resolution for troops involved in operations against designated terrorist organizations.

Democrats quickly slammed the effort and claimed the amendment would effectively cancel out the provisions in the resolution.

Calls to pass the War Powers Resolution, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, came in the wake of the fatal Jan. 3 strike outside Baghdad’s international airport that targeted Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force.

Most Republicans have defended the move, while Democrats — and some Republicans — have argued that President Trump Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally lead the country into armed conflict with Tehran and did not properly consult Congressional leaders prior to the strike.

In a strong rebuke from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle of the White House’s actions against Iran, eight Republicans broke from their party and voted in favor of the resolution including Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Todd Young of Indiana, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Gerald Moran of Kansas, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Wiliam Cassidy of Louisiana. .

Despite some GOP support, the resolution failed to receive enough votes to avoid a presidential veto.

Mr. Kaine’s resolution marks the second time such a bill has reached Mr. Trump’s desk.

Last year, the House and Senate approved a War Powers resolution to block any U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen’s civil war. Mr. Trump ultimately vetoed the measure and has vowed to veto the latest resolution.

