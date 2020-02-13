Americans for Public Trust, a nonprofit watchdog group, filed complaints against three members of the House Judiciary Committee, Reps. Lucy McBath, Madeleine Dean and Pramila Jayapal, for allegations of campaign contribution violations.

The watchdog group, founded by former National Republican Congressional Committee research director Caitlin Sutherland, filed their complaints with the Federal Elections Commission and Office of Congressional Ethics.

“All three of these Members have engaged in disturbing activities that appear to us to be violations of federal law and House rules. This is especially alarming given all three sit on the prestigious House Judiciary Committee which has direct oversight responsibilities over the U.S. Department of Justice and, by extension, the nation’s law enforcement,” Adam Laxalt, outside counsel to Americans for Public Trust, said in a statement Wednesday.

Ms. McBath, a freshman lawmaker from a swing district in Georgia, is accused of coordinating with Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, an advocacy group she was once a national spokesperson for.

APT claims the congresswoman made a public appearance as both a member of Everytown and as a congressional candidate and was receiving donations from them during that time.

Everytown’s first FEC reported contribution to Ms. McBath’s campaign was in late April of 2018.

APT claims Ms. Dean, a freshman congresswoman from Pennsylvania, used funds from her state race for lieutenant governor in her congressional campaign, for expenses such as her campaign website, fundraising software and staff reimbursements.

A representative from Ms. Dean’s office, said the allegations are “incorrect and without merit.” He explained the funds in question were used for legitimate expenses for the state campaign, including outstanding expenses that were incurred during her bid for lieutenant governor.

“The complaint nowhere acknowledges that FEC rules expressly allow a federal candidate to spend non-federal funds for their state campaign,” he said in a statement to The Washington Times. “The complaint also ignores the fact that after withdrawing from the race for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, Rep. Dean was still a state candidate, lawfully running to retain her seat in the General Assembly of Pennsylvania (PA House District 153) until July of that year.”

Washington Democrat Ms. Jayapal, a co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is accused of violating House rules by promoting a CSPAN video of a committee hearing on her “Medicare For All” legislation and asking for contributions “to advance her legislation.”

The Office of Congressional Ethics cannot comment on any complaints or potential investigations, a staffer explained.

The FEC can receive new complaints but currently is unable to investigate because it is currently operating without a quorum of four commissioners, Christian Hillian, deputy press officer, told The Times.

The Times also reached out to the offices of Ms. McBath and Ms. Jayapal but did not receive an immediate response.

