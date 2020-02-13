President Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $60 million in January, doubling a comparable number from President Barack Obama’s team in the same month of 2012, party operatives said Thursday.

The receipts give the combined forces more than $200 million in cash on hand as of Jan. 31, the RNC said, besting Democrats who held onto less than $100 million at the same point in their successful reelection campaign eight years ago.

Republican supporters of Mr. Trump are trumpeting their record fundraising as a kind of shock-and-awe tactic as the race heats up.

They say donations have been fueled by the Democrats’ impeachment effort, which ended in Mr. Trump’s acquittal, and that money will continue to pour in if the other side continues to flounder in its primary vote-counting.

“The Democrats’ shameful impeachment hoax and dumpster fire primary process have only contributed to the record-breaking financial support for President Trump’s reelection,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said. “With President Trump’s accomplishments, our massive data and ground operations, and our strong fundraising numbers, this campaign is going to be unstoppable in 2020.”

The RNC and the Trump campaign’s joint field operation, known as Trump Victory, has also trained and activated 500,000 volunteers.

“We know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown,” Mr. Bloomberg tweeted at Mr. Trump. “They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.”

“I have the record & the resources to defeat you,” he wrote. “And I will.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.