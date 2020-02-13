The White House has informed Congress it is siphoning another $3.8 billion away from the Pentagon to build President Trump’s border wall, sparking a new round of pushback from Capitol Hill, where lawmakers said he’s trampling on their powers.

With the move, Mr. Trump has now funneled nearly $10 billion out of the Pentagon’s accounts and toward his wall over the past two years.

The new request takes $1.3 billion from National Guard funds and the rest from defense-wide procurement. The money is shifted to another Pentagon account for drug interdiction, where it will be used to build border wall under a provision of the law that allows barriers to be built in drug corridors.

Democrats on Capitol Hill said Mr. Trump is stretching the law beyond its breaking point.

“President Trump is once again disrespecting the separation of powers and endangering our security by raiding military resources to pay for his wasteful border wall,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey and defense subcommittee Chairman Pete Visclosky.

Mr. Trump last year siphoned more than $6 billion from Pentagon construction accounts, delaying projects for the troops in order to boost his wall-building.

He’s turning to the Pentagon after Congress, in the funding bills for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, limited him to just $1.375 billion — far less than the $5 billion he sought in each year.

Mr. Trump has declared a border emergency, saying that boosts his powers to move money to speed up his campaign promise of a border wall.

Congress twice tried to overturn his money grabs last year. Both times a resolution of disapproval cleared Congress, but was vetoed by Mr. Trump, and the veto was sustained.

Several lower court judges ruled against Mr. Trump’s wall money grab, but the Supreme Court said the money could continue to flow while the cases are being argued.

Customs and Border Protection says it needs $11.1 billion to build 576 miles of wall.

About half of that will replace outdated fencing or vehicle barriers, with the rest either sealing off new sections of the border or adding a new second layer of wall set off from the border.

As of Feb. 7, 1,087 miles of replacement wall had been built. One mile of new border has also been fenced in by a Trump wall.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.