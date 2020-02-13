The U.S. has reached a tentative deal with the Taliban that could serve as the basis for a more lasting pact to end the longest war in American history, officials said Thursday.

Speaking at a NATO conference in Brussels, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said little about the details of the agreement other than the fact it centers on a key seven-day test period during which the Taliban has committed to halt attacks across Afghanistan.

“The United States and Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence,” Mr. Esper said. “Our approach is this: That the best, if not only, solution forward is a political agreement. We have the basis for one on the table and we are asking for a hard look at it. We are consulting with our allies, we are consulting with Congress and others. And I think peace deserves a chance. But it will demand that all parties comply with our obligations if we move forward.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that President Trump had given his conditional approval to the agreement. While the details remain scarce, it seems as if the two sides have agreed in principle to a more sweeping peace deal.

Whether that deal crosses the finish line will be contingent on the Taliban proving it’s willing and able to stop attacks across Afghanistan. Previous efforts at finalizing a peace agreement have failed because of continued Taliban attacks.

In September, for example, Mr. Trump at the last minute scrapped a planned Camp David summit with Taliban leaders after an attack that targeted American personnel in Afghanistan.

The U.S. has between 12,000 and 13,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan. It’s expected that any final deal with the Taliban would see a large portion of those troops withdraw from the country.

