Attorney General William Barr on Thursday said President Trump never asked him to interfere in the criminal case against Roger Stone.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Mr. Barr also said that the president should stop tweeting about the Justice Department because it “makes it impossible for me to do my job.”

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Mr. Barr told said in the interview.

It is the first time Mr. Barr and the Justice Department have broken the silence the firestorm over Mr. Stone’s prosecution erupted earlier this week.

