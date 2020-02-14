U.S. Army officials are so confident in reality-augmenting goggles in development that they’ve requested over 40,000 pairs in their fiscal year 2021 budget.

Troops on the battlefield will soon be able to scan their sector while also having simultaneous access to thermal signatures, aided target identification, night-vision technology, artificial intelligence, and other features.

Officials have requested 40,219 Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems (IVAS) for troops and want to begin exhaustive field testing in 2021.

“Maj. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, director of Army budget, confirmed the [$906 million 2021] procurement numbers listed in the budget but did not immediately have specific fielding information,” Army Times reported Wednesday. “However, he expected that the Army would move quickly to field the devices.”

Officials are requesting $1 billion in 2022, which would be followed by $320 million in fiscal year 2023 and roughly $150 million by fiscal year 2025.

The new technology would first go to the nation’s most elite units.

“Developers have also included weapons sight view that would help soldiers acquire targets, see through smoke and dust and run in daytime and nighttime environments,” Army Times reported. “Other engineering work gives the device navigation and wayfinding abilities and can link to a Stryker or other vehicle to upload information to the larger formation when soldiers are transiting across the battlefield.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.