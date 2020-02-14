OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of an 11-month old boy she was babysitting.

A Marion County jury found Nora A. Boles, 24, guilty of the lesser count Wednesday, the Ocala Star-Banner reported. She had been charged with first-degree murder. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 24.

John William Smith died in September 2016, a day after being hospitalized with serious injuries. Prosecutors said Boles threw the child and that he landed on the floor. The child suffered a skull fracture, among other injuries. He was first taken to an Ocala hospital for treatment and later taken to a Gainesville hospital, where he died.

Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio said Boles committed an intentional act when she threw John in frustration and anger. He said Boles lied to the police and her mother about the incident and that her motivation was to stay out of jail.

Defense attorney Daniel Hernandez said his client’s action was not intentional but an accident. He said Boles lied to detectives because she was scared. The lawyer said the incident didn’t rise to the level of first-degree felony murder.

