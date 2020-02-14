CINCINNATI (AP) - Fifth Third Bank has fired a small number of employees who stole customer information and gave it to people outside the company in what was an orchestrated fraud ring, the bank said Friday.

The Cincinnati-based bank said it has identified about 100 customers who were victims of fraud and last week reached out to all customers whose data may have been accessed.

The employees who were involved in the fraud ring worked in the company’s Cincinnati offices, the bank said. It was not known yet if any employees will face charges, said spokeswoman Laura Trujillo.

“Because this is an active investigation, we are limited in the information that we can share,” the company said in a statement. “We are cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation of this matter and we look forward to seeing justice served.”

