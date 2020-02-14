Border Patrol agents chanted “four more years” as President Trump spoke to them at the White House Friday, taking a victory lap over ongoing construction of his border wall.

Mr. Trump praised the design, saying it’s not the concrete version wall he’d originally wanted but this one, with steel rebar filled with concrete, meets the needs of the agents.

“They have to make it complicated,” he joked with the National Border Patrol Council, which is the labor union for the agents.

Holding up photos, Mr. Trump said the wall is spray painted black in order to retain heat, which can deter crossers amid the hot southwest. And he pointed to the panels atop the fence that deter climbers.

“It’s been almost 100 % effective in the areas it’s been built,” he said.

