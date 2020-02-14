Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Friday he requested interviews with more than a dozen individuals involved in the investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 and possible collusion with Russia.

The president has claimed his campaign was illegally spied on during the 2016 election by rogue agents at the FBI and has wanted GOP-allies to hold wrongdoers accountable.

The request comes in a letter to Attorney General William Barr, saying the individuals would sit for transcribed interviews about their involvement in the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation and the applications and renewals for FISA warrants on Trump aides such as Carter Page.

The inspector general has said there were concerning actions by government officials surrounding some of the requests to the FISA court. The Justice Department has been conducting a review as to whether there was criminal misconduct.

